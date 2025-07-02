What option I have? Have to stand by him, says Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah's 5 years as CM statement

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): With Siddaramaiah asserting that he will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for a full five-year term, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is an aspirant for the post, on Wednesday said he has no objection and that he will standby and support the former. Indicating that he had no option, he said, he will fulfill the directions of the Congress high command. "What option I have? I have to stand by him, support him (Siddaramaiah). I don't have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever it desires, it will be fulfilled," Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question about the CM's statement. Asked whether the party is not backing him and that his supporters are rooting for him to become CM, citing his sacrifice for the party, he said, "I don't want to discuss anything. Lakhs of workers have supported this party. It is not only D K Shivakumar." Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be in office for a full five-year term. There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM. There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party. Earlier in the day, Shivakumar asserted that there is no disgruntlement within the ruling Congress and when Siddaramaiah is there as the CM, there is no need for any discord on the leadership issue. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, while making it clear that party discipline is important, said that he has not asked anyone to make him the CM, and warned that notices will be issued to leaders who make public statements on the leadership change issue. On Tuesday, he issued a show cause notice to Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, who has been making statements that Shivakumar should become the CM. "I have given notice to him. Will have to give notice to others too. Discipline is important. I have not asked anyone to take my name, to make me CM. There is no need for it. When the CM (Siddaramaiah) is there, there is no need for any discord," Shivakumar told reporters here. Responding to a question that MLAs supporting him are demanding that Shivakumar should be made the CM, citing his hard work for the party, he said, "Everyone has worked hard. Hundreds of people like me have worked hard. Am I alone? Lakhs of party workers have worked hard. We have to think about them first."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala continued his one-on-one meetings with party MLAs for the third consecutive day. Responding to a question about whether Surjewala's meetings will bring down disgruntlement in the party, Shivakumar said, "There is no disgruntlement in the party. He (Surjewala) is fixing accountability on matters related to the party and the organisation and how to prepare for elections from now itself." Recent comments by some party leaders have once again led to speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year.