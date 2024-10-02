Siddaramaiah questions ED’s money laundering case, rules out resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday firmly questioned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) decision to file a money laundering case against him in relation to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.



He ruled out resigning over the matter and stated that the case against him does not merit such allegations.

The case revolves around the allotment of 14 plots of land by MUDA to his wife, Parvathi B M. While Parvathi decided to return the plots, Siddaramaiah alleged that she was a victim of the “politics of hate” targeting him.

He expressed surprise at his wife’s decision to relinquish the plots and vowed to fight the accusations.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is akin to an FIR, against Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the allotment of the 14 sites to his wife.

The Chief Minister defended himself by questioning the legal basis of the money laundering charge, noting that the plots were compensatory sites.

“I don’t know on what grounds it’s a money laundering case. Probably you (reporters) too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money laundering case?” Siddaramaiah asked.

Meanwhile, in a significant development on Tuesday, MUDA decided to take back the 14 plots following Parvathi’s decision to return them. Parvathi had earlier written to MUDA, expressing her intent to relinquish the plots, saying that no material wealth was more valuable than her husband’s respect and dignity.

Her letter was submitted to MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan’s office in Mysuru by her son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Raghunandan confirmed that MUDA would cancel the sale deed for the plots.

“After consulting panel advocates and the legal officer, and after determining that everything is correct, we arrived at a conclusion. So, we have ordered to take it back,” he said.

The case has also drawn the attention of the Karnataka Lokayukta, which is investigating the MUDA site allotment case against Siddaramaiah and others.

On Tuesday, a team of Lokayukta police, along with MUDA officials and surveyors, visited the 3.16 acres of land in question to conduct a survey and collect notes.

The investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

He was present during the Lokayukta team’s visit and later appeared before the police, as per a notice issued by investigating officers.