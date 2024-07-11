Sibal slams Dhankhar for ‘frequently interrupting’ members in RS

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday raised questions over the manner in which the Upper House was being run by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and claimed that in no country the presiding officer of a House “frequently interrupts” members during the course of their speeches.



Addressing a press conference here, Sibal hit out at the government over a host of issues, including the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also referred to a media report on “BJP-linked” politicians having bought land in Ayodhya, and commented on the prevailing economic situation of the country.

“Differences are growing in Parliament. The Chiarman of the Rajya Sabha asks members of the House to authenticate statements of fact which are in the public domain and require no authentication. When he says nothing will go on record, the microphones are automatically shut,” Sibal said.

“Opposition is not shown on TV screens. The sad part is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a comment on the functioning of our former Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari. This is not right. One should respect that post and not make allegations in the House against someone who cannot respond,” he said.

He wondered whether such an allegation also required authentication.

The country’s situation will not improve by just making political speeches in the House, he said, hitting out at PM Modi.