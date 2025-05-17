MillenniumPost
Nation
Nation

SIA carries out multiple, simultaneous raids in Kashmir

BY MPost17 May 2025 10:30 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of a crackdown on terror-related activities in the valley, officials said. They said the searches were conducted at multiple locations in Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal and Srinagar. According to the officials, the raids were part of the ongoing crackdown on terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

