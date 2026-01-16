Shunty recounts incident that sparked his social mission

Chandigarh: For Padma Shri awardee and Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) member Jatinder Singh Shunty, the belief that “from good roots come good fruits” is not just a saying but a guiding principle that has shaped his life of service.

In an interaction with Millennium Post, Shunty recounted a deeply personal incident that became the turning point of his journey into social work. Belonging to a business family in Delhi, Shunty said his life changed in 1993 when he witnessed a man collecting half-burnt wood from a cremation ground in the national capital. On being asked why, the man revealed it was meant for performing the last rites of his child. The haunting moment left a lasting impact on Shunty and compelled him to act.

Soon after, Shunty, along with his friends, began helping impoverished families perform last rites with dignity. Over time, he identified a major gap in the availability of vehicles to transport bodies and started a dedicated service for the purpose. His team also began transporting critically ill or unconscious persons to hospitals. In several cases, people presumed dead responded to timely medical intervention, resulting in nearly 100 lives being saved.

By 2020, his organisation, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, had built a fleet of nine ambulances and hearses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation worked closely with the government, assisting in the cremation of 4,266 victims. In recognition of his selfless service, Shunty was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021.

Shunty joined the PSHRC as a member on November 25, 2025, and has since been actively involved in advancing social and human rights causes. Addressing a press conference, he announced that the Commission has invited eligible members of the public, subject experts, professionals and civil society practitioners to participate in a major initiative aimed at strengthening human rights protection in Punjab and Chandigarh (UT).

PSHRC chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, along with Shunty, said the Commission has initiated the formation of 15 thematic Core Groups to bring together domain experts and district-level stakeholders to advise on key human rights issues.