Shun double standards in combating terroism: NSA Doval

Beijing: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday called for shunning double standards in combating terrorism and urged members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold accountable perpetrators, organisers and financers of cross-border terrorism, seen as reference to Pakistan.

Doval made the remarks in an address at a meeting of the security council secretaries of the SCO in Beijing.

The NSA conveyed India’s deep concern over continued threat from UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS and its affiliates.

More importantly, Doval highlighted the need to shun “double standards” in the fight against terror.

Any act of terrorism, including cross-border terror, is a “crime against humanity”, Doval said.

The NSA specifically called on SCO member states to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of acts of cross-border terror and to help bring them to justice.

Though he directly didn’t name Pakistan, his remarks appeared to be directed against Pakistan.

The NSA said New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter terrorists from carrying out attacks in

India following the Pahalgam terror strike.

Besides India and China, the SCO comprises Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In his remarks, Doval pitched for decisive action against terrorists proscribed by the UN and groups such as LeT, JeM and their proxies, as well as dismantling of their “terror eco-systems”.

in India following the Pahalgam terror strike.