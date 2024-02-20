‘Shubman Gill designated as Punjab’s State Icon for LS polls 2024’

MPOST BUREAU

Chandigarh: The office of Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer has designated Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as the ‘State Icon’.



In this regard, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C stated that Punjab resident Shubman Gill, popular among the cricket enthusiasts, especially the youth, has been appointed as the ‘State Icon’, and would assist in garnering more than 70 per cent of the votes during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He mentioned that Shubman Gill will engage in various campaigns aimed at voter awareness to ensure the achievement of the target of “Is Vaar 70 Paar”. Prior to this, popular Punjabi singer, Tarsem Jassar has also been appointed as a ‘State Icon’.

Sibin C further informed that in a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab on last Friday, they were asked to identify such areas where the voting percentage was low during the last elections. He said that awareness campaigns and appeals made by Shubman Gill and Tarsem Jassar in such areas, would motivate the voters, increasing voter turnout.

The Chief Electoral Officer expressed hope that the first-time voting youth would be influenced by Shubman Gill and Tarsem Jassar, and exercise their franchise, while also appealing to the people of other age groups to vote in large numbers.