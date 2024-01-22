‘Shri Ram’s presence in Ayodhya Temple will echo in hearts of crores’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Rama in Ayodhya today is a historic event as the country’s people have waited for 500 years to see this dream turning into reality.



Khattar while interacting with the media persons at the Haryana Kala Parishad in Kurukshetra district on Sunday said that the countdown for this historic event has begun and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in this endeavour. It is only because of his dedicated efforts that the aspirations of crores have been realised today, said Khattar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the training camp for Municipal Councilors and Municipal Committee Chairmen in the auditorium of the Haryana Kala Parishad.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and all the citizens of the state on the eve of the auspicious ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.

He said that today crores of people will celebrate a festival similar to Diwali.

Enthusiasm and excitement are clearly visible among the people regarding this sacred ceremony, said the Chief Minister.

Khattar said that all duties and days have been designated for the visit to Ayodhya. Under this schedule, on February 9 Haryana will get an opportunity to visit the temple. On this day, the residents of the state will be able to have the darshan of Lord Shri Rama, he shared.