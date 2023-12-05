Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust expands holdings, acquires additional land

LUCKNOW: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust significantly expanded its land portfolio, now acquiring ownership of approximately 100 acres.



The Trust initially received 70 acres within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex following the Supreme Court ruling, and in the subsequent two years, it has actively acquired an additional 30 acres of land surrounding and beyond the temple premises.

Anticipating a substantial surge in devotees following the inauguration of the Ram temple, the Trust has continued its land acquisition efforts to meet future requirements. In the latest development, the Trust has secured an additional 116 Biswa (approximately 6 acres) of land in Shahnewajpur Manjha for a sum of Rs 55 crore. This acquisition comes on the heels of the Trust’s recent purchase of approximately six acres of land in Bagh Bijesi.

An official closely associated with the Ram Mandir Trust revealed that these strategic land acquisitions align with the Trust’s commitment to fulfilling future needs .

Meanwhile, the upcoming consecration ceremony of the idol of Ramlalla in the new Ram temple on January 22 will see the active participation of 21 Vedic Brahmins from Kashi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Member of Parliament from Kashi, is slated to perform the consecration ceremony on January 22, under the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra. The responsibility for the sacred installation has been entrusted to the 21 Vedic Brahmins of Kashi, Pt Deepak Malviya, a member of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said. On the same day, the idol of Ramlalla will embark on a city tour in Ayodhya.

The week-long celebration is scheduled to commence on January 18. The consecration rituals will begin with the Prana Pratishtha ceremony, incorporating Ganesh puja, Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin puja, and Vastu puja. Led by Vedic Pt Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi, a group of Vedic Brahmins will embark on their journey to Ayodhya on January 17.