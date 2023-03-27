Shri Krishna AYUSH Univ will be built in Kurukshetra: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Ayurveda is the oldest medical system and has made possible the treatment of incurable diseases. He said that early treatment is possible in the Allopathy medical system but it has many side effects whereas in Ayurveda, the patient gets better treatment for many illnesses especially chronic diseases.



The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Ayurveda festival at Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector 46, Chandigarh on Monday.

He said that everyone has the right to education and medicine and keeping this in mind, the state government has made efforts to expand education and make medical facilities easily available to all. The Chief Minister said that CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana has been implemented to provide medical facilities to every citizen. “It is the endeavour of the government to ensure the health check-up of all the citizens and for this the Nirogi Haryana Yojana has been started.