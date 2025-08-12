Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham declared plastic-free

Varanasi: The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been declared completely plastic-free from Monday, with a ban on plastic baskets and plastic water pots (lota) inside the temple premises. Devotees have been urged not to carry any plastic items, while shopkeepers have been provided with bamboo baskets and steel lotas as eco-friendly alternatives.

The announcement was made in the presence of the temple trust officials. Flower and garland vendors were briefed about the plastic-free campaign and told to strictly avoid plastic use.

The ‘Plastic Mukt Dham’ campaign gained momentum on Aug 7 when MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, ward councillor Kanaklata Tiwari, and others distributed bamboo baskets and steel lotas to shopkeepers. MPOST