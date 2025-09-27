‘Shradhanjali’ scheme for compassionate appointments to be model for Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the Shradhanjali Scheme, launched by the Sagar district administration to provide compassionate appointments on a fast-track basis, will be adopted as a model across Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative has been introduced by Sagar Collector Sandeep GR, under which more than 100 compassionate appointments have been provided in various government departments within a year.

Speaking at a programme organised on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, ideologue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, CM Yadav said the government firmly stands with families who have lost their loved ones. “This initiative has shown that timely verification and swift action can bring relief to the most distressed families. The government will ensure similar support is extended throughout the state,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said the scheme reflected the realisation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay’s vision of supporting the most vulnerable sections of society. “Losing a family member is an unbearable pain, but this effort has given affected families a sense of security and strength,” he added.

During his address, CM Yadav praised the efforts of the district administration in ensuring that compassionate appointments were no longer delayed by cumbersome procedures. “Providing over 100 appointments in a single year is a remarkable achievement, and now this model will guide similar initiatives across Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Beneficiaries present at the event expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the district administration, sharing that the timely appointments had given them a new sense of stability and hope.

Explaining the mechanism of the scheme, Collector Sandeep GR told Millennium Post, “We organised special camps on the scheduled Saturday of each month and invited applicants. The district administration coordinated with various departments to identify vacancies. Many applications had been pending for years due to a lack of clarity or suitable posts. Through this process, we were able to match applicants with appropriate positions, with crucial support from the state government in clearing departmental vacancies.”

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Sandeep GR, known for his initiatives in public service delivery and effective implementation of government schemes, had earlier introduced a similar programme while serving as Collector of Chhatarpur, where he provided compassionate appointments to hundreds of beneficiaries. His efforts in Sagar have now set the stage for a state-wide roll-out of the model.