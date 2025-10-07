Showers drench north India, J&K receives fresh snowfall

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, while fresh snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, causing the mercury to drop in several northern states on Monday.

In West Bengal, the death toll in Darjeeling landslides rose to 28 on Monday with six people still missing, as rescue teams battled rising waters across the hills. The disaster has also ignited a fierce political confrontation between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

With over 300 mm of rain in 12 hours, the landslides ravaged Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts, leaving thousands of tourists stranded and hundreds homeless as several hill slopes caved in.

A yellow alert was issued for parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, signalling light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning.

In Jammu and Kashmir, light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in the plains of Kashmir and snowfall was reported from Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Bangus in Kupwara, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley, and other higher-altitude areas, officials said.

The day temperature in the valley dipped by nearly 10 degrees Celsius, with Srinagar recording a maximum of around 11 degrees Celsius on Monday, compared to 22.6 degrees recorded a day earlier. The meteorological office has forecast continued wet weather for the next 24 hours in the valley.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the minimum and maximum temperatures witnessed a significant drop as the state received snowfall for the second day in a row. Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of 0.1 degree Celsius.

Intermittent showers lashed parts of the state, with Guler receiving 42 mm of rain since Sunday evening, according to officials. Thunderstorms were witnessed in Jot, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra, Palampur, and Shimla, while gusty winds with speeds ranging between 41 and 57 kmph swept Hamirpur, Narkanda, Kufri, Bajaura, Reckong Peo, Tabo, and Kotkhai.