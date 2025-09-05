‘Show same spirit towards Punjab as shown in extending aid to Afghanistan’

Chandigarh: Requesting the Union government to emulate the generosity displayed in the swift release of financial aid extended to Afghanistan while delaying in releasing financial aid to flood-hit Punjab, its Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema questioned the government’s priorities.

He called upon the Government of India to demonstrate the same humanitarian spirit towards Punjab as it has shown in extending aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Further questioning the government he questioned ‘why relief materials were swiftly dispatched to Afghanistan, while flood-affected Punjab is facing delays in receiving financial and humanitarian assistance?’

In a press communiqué issued here, the finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasised that Punjab, a state that has consistently contributed to the nation’s food security and economic strength, deserves timely and adequate assistance in its hour of need. “If humanitarian aid can be sent across borders, then why the hesitation in helping our own people?” he questioned.

The minister urged the Centre to prioritise the welfare of flood-affected citizens and expedite the release of relief packages, infrastructure support, and rehabilitation measures. He reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to opt every measure in providing relief to flood-ravaged people.

Giving a call to all to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the finance minister assured the transparency and accountability in utilising any aid received, ensuring that every rupee reaches those who need it most.

Meanwhile, welcoming the reduction in GST rates in favour of consumers, Cheema said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was demanding it from the outset.

He said the benefits of the new 2-Slab GST rate structure should be passed on to the common people, making it more relatable and impactful, besides ensuring that those struggling with inflation can get relief.