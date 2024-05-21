Should leader hailed by enemy be allowed to form govt, asks Rajnath

Bokaro (Jharkhand): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether a leader who has been “praised by the enemy” be allowed to form the government.

Singh, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, was referring to former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry’s praise for the Congress leader. “Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, who had claimed that Pakistani terrorists were behind Pulwama and Uri attacks, had not praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but had praised Rahul Gandhi with comments such as ‘Rahul on fire’. “I want to ask you (people) whether such a leader who has been praised by the enemy be respected or allowed to form the government? Which direction do they want to take the country? I appeal to everyone to save the country,” Singh said.Chaudhry, who was a minister in the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, had shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on X, with a caption ‘Rahul on fire’. Singh asserted that “no force on earth” can prevent the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in India. Singh said that under the Congress rule, banks ran into losses but under the BJP government, all banks recorded huge profits. He also attacked the Congress, stating that the grand old party was promising reservations on the basis of religion, which is not permissible under the Constitution.