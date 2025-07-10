Should be given chance to contest from Kharagpur Assembly seat: Dilip Ghosh

KOLKATA: Former BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday stated that for the past one-and-a-half-years, his party never gave him any responsibility and said that if he is still with the party, he should be given a chance to contest from the Kharagpur Assembly seat for the upcoming Assembly election.

Ghosh said: “A political worker always remains ready for new responsibilities. But for the last one and half years I have not been given any responsibility. Nobody knows what situation will arise in politics.”

On his way to Delhi at the airport, Ghosh also said that he has been a full time party worker and he has successfully strengthened the grassroots party base in Bengal .

Expressing his views on the Niti Ayog meeting Ghosh said: “It’s true that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not given any seat at the Niti Ayog meeting and she could note express her views for Bengal. This has disturbed him immensely.”

However, on Tuesday after meeting Ghosh today, Bhattacharya, while addressing the party workers assembled there, said, “We have no divisions and differences inside the party. There is no Bengal line or Delhi line. We are followers of BJP’s symbol- the lotus, and we are all together. There may be some misunderstandings for a brief time but that does not mean anyone is leaving the party.”

It was during Ghosh’s tenure that the saffron party managed to get 18 seats in 2019.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, Dilip Ghosh went to Salt Lake BJP office and met with the new president of BJP, Shamik Bhattacharya, amidst controversy growing louder that Ghosh might join TMC.

After his meeting with Bhattacharya, BJP workers thronged him and gave the slogan ‘Dilip Ghosh zindabad’.