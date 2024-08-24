Shortage of jobs due to govt's 'anti-youth policies', will be taught lesson in polls: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the Modi government of creating a "fake narrative" about jobs and claimed that in the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP would be taught a lesson. Kharge alleged that due to the anti-youth policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a shortage of jobs in the country. "The latest report of Bank of Baroda shows that in 2022-23 alone, 2.43 lakh jobs were reduced in 375 companies of the country," he said in a post in Hindi on X. Lakhs of our youth are running around to get a handful of jobs, he said.

"The constable recruitment exam is going on in Bihar, in which 18 lakh candidates have applied for only 21,000 vacant posts. The paper of the exam before this was leaked four days before the exam, due to which this exam is being conducted again," he said. Kharge further said that 6.30 lakh youth from 26 states have also applied for the recruitment of 60,000 constables in Uttar Pradesh. The paper of this exam has also been leaked once, he said. In July alone, 1.24 lakh IT sector jobs were lost this year, which caused great loss to the youth of India, Kharge claimed. Jobs have decreased in all sectors - banking, finance, insurance, hospitality, he said. "Moreover, the Modi government is not going to show 'red eyes' to China, but is going to roll out the 'red carpet' for Chinese companies to invest," he alleged.

"Modi ji got a report prepared using the wrong methodology and made false claims of providing crores of jobs. To create a fake narrative from the KLEMS data, the Modi government did not resort to the Census but resorted to different population data sets for different years, which led to the wrong Worker Population Ratio," he claimed. "Moreover, the growth of rural and urban population was assumed to be the same, which led to overestimation," Kharge alleged. Apart from this, it is now well known that 'unpaid labour' and 'one-hour work per week' have also been counted in the category of employment, the Congress president said. The frustrated and disheartened unemployed youth of India have now understood these "false tactics" of the Modi government, he said. The BJP will definitely be taught a lesson in the upcoming state elections, he said.