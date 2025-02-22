Shops in Chhattisgarh can now remain open 24/7 - major decision by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai

The Chhattisgarh government has implemented the New Shops and Establishments Act to boost trade and create new employment opportunities. With this decision by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, traders can now keep their shops open seven days a week and 24 hours a day. This move will not only benefit business owners but also strengthen the state’s economy.

Earlier, shops were required to remain closed for one day a week, but now traders have the flexibility to operate as per their convenience. However, the government has also ensured the protection of employees’ rights. Each worker will receive a mandatory weekly holiday, and no employee can be made to work for more than eight hours a day. Additionally, all shop owners must adhere to labor welfare schemes to safeguard workers’ rights.

The new rules have also simplified the registration process for shops. Existing registered shops must obtain a Labor Identification Number (LIN) within six months at no extra cost. However, if the application is submitted after the stipulated period, a fee will be applicable as per regulations.

This decision will strengthen ease of doing business and provide special benefits to small traders. With greater flexibility in shop operations, business activities will accelerate, leading to increased revenue for the state. However, it is important to note that this rule will not apply to liquor shops.