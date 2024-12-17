Shootout in Alipurduar: One dead, 1 injured, accused succumbs to injuries after mob attack

Alipurduar: A public shooting on Tuesday evening left an elderly woman dead, a teenager injured, and the accused succumbed to his injuries following a mob attack.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Ward No. 10 of Alipurduar town, near the red-light area. The assailant, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, allegedly shot 65-year-old Kaushalya Mahato, a paan shop owner, killing her on the spot. As local residents attempted to apprehend him, the accused fled the scene. However, while trying to evade capture, he opened fire again a short distance away, injuring 15-year-old Vishwarabi Das.

The teenager sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital. The enraged crowd eventually overpowered the accused and assaulted him severely before handing him over to the authorities.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Alipurduar District Hospital in critical condition. Following the incident, SDPO Srinivas MP and a large police contingent were deployed to the hospital and the surrounding area.

An investigation has been launched, but the motive behind the shootings remains unclear as of 9 p.m. The accused succumbed to his injuries at around 9.30 pm in the hospital.