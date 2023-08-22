Shoe hurled at SP leader; assailant arrested

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party’s Bicchra varg sammelan (Backward Class Conference) held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow turned chaotic today when a young man, masquerading as a lawyer, hurled a shoe towards Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya.



While the shoe missed Maurya, his supporters swiftly apprehended the alleged assailant, Ashish Saini, and subjected him to a beating.

Amid the commotion, Maurya’s supporters fervently chanted ‘Swami Prasad Maurya Zindabad’ as they handed over Saini to the police.

Saini later disclosed that his anger was ignited by comments made by Swami Prasad Maurya regarding Hinduism, which he found deeply offensive.

This shocking incident unfolded against the backdrop of escalating tensions and political polarisation in Uttar Pradesh in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.