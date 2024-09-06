Shocking: UP woman molested in ambulance by driver, helper

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver and his helper allegedly molested a woman while transporting her critically ill husband from Lucknow to Siddharth Nagar.



The accused also reportedly disconnected the man’s oxygen support and threw him out of the vehicle, leading to his death shortly after.

The incident occurred in the Basti district on the night of August 29. According to police reports, the two men assaulted the woman during the journey and tampered with her husband’s life support. They have been charged with culpable homicide, assault with intent to outrage modesty, wrongful confinement, and robbery.

The couple, originally from Siddharth Nagar, had traveled to Lucknow seeking treatment for the husband’s neurological condition.

However, due to financial constraints, the woman

had to arrange an ambulance to take her husband back home. During the journey, she was forced to sit in the front seat, with her brother accompanying her husband in the back.

In her police complaint, the woman described how the driver and his companion began harassing her during the journey. “They touched me inappropriately, and despite my repeated objections, they continued,” she said. She also mentioned that her voice could not be heard outside the vehicle as the windows were closed.

Her husband and brother tried to intervene. At around 11:30 pm, the driver and his helper allegedly removed the husband’s oxygen mask and threw him out of the ambulance. They also attacked her brother during the altercation.

The men then robbed the woman of Rs10,000, along with her jewellry and medical papers, before fleeing the scene. Despite managing to arrange another ambulance, her husband was declared dead upon arrival at Gorakhpur Medical College.