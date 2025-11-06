Shocking expose of Bihar’s SIR; BJP leaders who voted in Delhi also cast votes in Bihar: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Election Commission’s much-hyped Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll exercise in Bihar has come under fire after explosive revelations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Thursday, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj exposed “massive voter fraud” by BJP leaders — calling them out for voting in both Delhi and Bihar Assembly elections despite the Commission’s claims of eliminating duplicate voters.

Saurabh Bharadwaj presented evidence showing that BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, and party leader Nagendra Kumar, who had all voted in Delhi on February 5, also cast their votes in Bihar’s Assembly elections. “The Election Commission had assured that after the SIR, no one registered in another state could vote in Bihar. Then how did this happen?” Saurabh Bharadwaj asked, slamming the BJP for “stealing elections through voter fraud” and noting that the SIR has completely failed its purpose.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj shared photographic and digital proof on social media platform X, showing that several BJP leaders who had voted in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year have once again cast their votes in Bihar. He shared a BJP worker’s Facebook post as evidence, stating: “Here is the proof of ‘vote chori’ right before your eyes. A BJP worker first voted in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, and then again on Thursday, November 6, 2025, in the Bihar Assembly elections. He voted first in Dwarka, Delhi, and then in Siwan, Bihar.”

Questioning the credibility of the SIR system introduced by the Election Commission, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “After the SIR, there should be no possibility of a person living outside Bihar remaining on its voter list. Then how did this happen? How many more BJP workers have travelled from different states to cast their votes in Bihar today?”

Revealing another instance of double voting, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “BJP’s Delhi Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha voted in Delhi on February 5, 2025, and again today, November 6, 2025, in the Bihar Assembly elections. Just imagine how many such people are voting in multiple places to help BJP win through theft. If we truly wish to save this nation, we must raise our voice through democratic and constitutional means.”

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief further exposed the third and most shocking case, involving BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha. “Rakesh Sinha, who teaches at Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College, voted in the Delhi Assembly elections and again in the Bihar elections on Thursday. How can he even claim a Bihar address? You think the BJP will mend its ways once their theft is exposed? Absolutely not. They will continue to steal openly — even today, the fraud at AQI monitoring stations is ongoing,” he said.

He added, “To hide one act of theft or one lie, you have to tell a hundred more lies — and every lie will eventually be exposed. The question before us is simple — do BJP leaders commit voter theft? Do the same individuals vote in multiple states to ensure BJP’s victory? Are millions of votes being fabricated before elections? Are the names of non-BJP voters being deliberately removed before polls, even though elections are often decided by just a few thousand or lakh votes? Everyone knows the impact of manipulating voter lists on this scale.”

Presenting digital proof, Saurabh Bharadwaj opened BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha’s verified Instagram account and said, “In his post dated November 6, 2025, he wrote: ‘Voted today with resolve for Prosperous Buxar, Empowered Bihar, and Developed India.’ This clearly shows that Ojha voted in Bihar today.”

He further showed Santosh Ojha’s February 5, 2025, Delhi post, where he wrote: ‘My vote for the honour of Purvanchal.’ Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “This is his official handle. When BJP workers and even its Purvanchal Morcha President are voting in two states, one can only imagine the scale of vote theft taking place.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj appealed to citizens, saying, “To save this country, people must step out peacefully and raise their voice in a democratic and constitutional manner. Vote theft will not stop through X, Facebook, WhatsApp, courts, or the Election Commission. We, the people, must raise our voice through constitutional means.”

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “This is the true face of Bihar’s SIR. BJP leader Nagendra Kumar voted in Delhi in February and then again in Bihar on November 6. BJP’s loyalists seem to have been granted an All India Permit to vote anywhere they wish.”