Shivratri: Kejriwal, Mann pay obeisance at Rankeshwar temple in Punjab’s Dhuri

Dhuri: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir here on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.



On this occasion, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present.

They performed ‘puja’ at the historic Siddh Peeth, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity and continued progress for Punjab and the nation, according to an official release.

Kejriwal described Mahashivratri as a civilizational celebration rooted in India’s ancient spiritual tradition and prayed that Lord Bholenath’s grace always remain upon every citizen.

Mann reaffirmed that the Punjab government remains firmly committed to preserving and promoting the state’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage for future generations.

He underscored that from commemorating the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur to celebrating the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidas, Punjab continues to honour its glorious legacy with pride and devotion.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said: “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I got the opportunity to participate in the ‘puja’ organised today at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhuri.”