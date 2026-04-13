Shivraj named as observer by BJP for electing Bihar legislative party leader

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday appointed Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.

With the appointment, the party set in motion the process of the formation of a new government in Bihar after former chief minister Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Bihar,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification. MPOST