Shivpal Yadav's security downgrades from 'Z' to 'Y'

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has downgraded the security cover of Shivpal Singh Yadav from 'Z' to 'Y' category, days after the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader mended fence with his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, and started campaigning for the Samajwadi Party candidate in Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-poll.

Shivpal was given 'Z' security in 2018 by the Adityanath government.

"Following a review at the meeting of the state level security committee on November 25, it has been decided to provide 'Y' category security to Shivpal Singh Yadav in place of 'Z'," a letter written by the Superintendent of Police (training and security), Vaibhav Krishan, said.

The letter, dated November 27, has been sent to the Police Commissionerate Lucknow and Senior Superintendent of Police Etawah.

According to the police, 'Y' category security comprises of a total of 11 security personnel, including two PSOs (private security guards), while 'Z' category security comprises a total of 22 security personnel, including four to five NSG commandos.