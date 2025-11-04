Shivpal: ‘No factionalism will be tolerated in SP’

Badaun: Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav has made it clear that factionalism will not be tolerated at any level within the party. During his two-day visit to Badaun, Yadav announced the dissolution of all frontal units in the district, including youth, student, women, and Lohia committees, as

part of efforts to strengthen organisational discipline and unity. Only the district president has been retained in position.

Speaking at a public event in Sahaswan, where he inaugurated a hotel and community hall at Dahgawan crossing, Shivpal said the decision to dissolve the frontal organisations had been taken two days prior to his arrival, following directions from the SP state headquarters. SP MP Aditya Yadav and Sahaswan MLA Brijesh Yadav were among the leaders present at the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from local party workers.

Addressing party workers, Shivpal accused the BJP government of handing over development works to contractors and favouring companies from Gujarat. He said issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption continue to plague the state. “The Samajwadi Party is the only party capable of giving relief to the people,” he said.