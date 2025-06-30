Shivakumar may get CM post in 2-3 months, claims Karnataka MLA

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the state within the next two to three months.

These remarks from a legislator considered close to Shivakumar come amid renewed speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year.

The buzz resurfaced following Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna’s recent statement hinting at “revolutionary” political developments in the state after September.

You all know what our (Congress’s) strength was before this government came to power. Everyone knows who put in the struggle, sweat, effort and interest to achieve this victory. His (Shivakumar’s) strategy and programmes are history now, Hussain told reporters in Ramanagara, when asked if Shivakumar had a chance to become CM.

“I don’t believe in speculation. We have full confidence that the high command is aware of the situation and will take an appropriate decision at the right time to give him an opportunity,” he added.

When asked if Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, would become CM this year, Hussain replied, “Yes, I’m saying it. The date some leaders are hinting at for revolutionary political developments after September—this is what they are talking about. A decision will be made within two to three months.”

Pressed further, he reiterated, “That’s what I’m saying. I’m not beating around the bush; I’m speaking directly.”

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah dismissing the CM change as mere speculation, Hussain pointed out that the Congress high command had decided on government formation after the 2023 Assembly polls.