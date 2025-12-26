Shivakumar calls on Kharge, speculations link it to CM issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, leading to speculations linking it to the ongoing power tussle in the state for the CM post.

However, speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said he did not discuss anything political and has only shared his thoughts with the Congress president, as a state unit chief, regarding the law enacted by the centre replacing the MGNREGA, ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27.

He said he has not discussed any other issue with Kharge. “There is no need to do it, I will not do it, there is no such thing for now. Siddaramaiah and I have said that we will work abiding by the high command’s decision, and we are committed to it.”

Responding to a question on his statement that he will remain a party worker, Shivakumar said, what he meant was being a lifetime member of the party and serving the organisation, irrespective of the post or the position he holds.

“I’m a lifetime worker of the party. Whatever the post may be, I’m a worker of the party. I have tied the party flag, both as a party worker and President. I have pasted party posters, and I have done the sweeping work. I have done all things for the Congress party. I have not come just to sit and make speeches on the stage. I have done all the work for the party,” he said.

When asked as to when he will get a reward for his hard work, he said, “I won’t answer such things.”

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.