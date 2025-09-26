Shiv Sena’s Aaditya plots ‘surgical strike’ against EC

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, saying his party has found “many chinks in the armour” that it would bring to light soon.

The former state minister said he will soon address a press conference similar to the ones held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to brief about these irregularities.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he said just before the assembly polls, the party had written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the sudden spike in the number of voters, missing names of voters and mismanagement at the booths.

“Our party has found very many chinks in the armour and it will bring them out very soon,” Thackeray said.

“We will have a press conference with the data we are working on right now. We are putting it together,” he added.

When asked if he will hold a press conference similar to the one done by Rahul Gandhi, he said: “Absolutely. We are doing it.”

When asked if the press conference will be held before the civic body polls due later this year, Thackeray said. “Let me not leak it. We cannot let out the timings of the surgical strike.”

Rahul had last week ramped up his attack on the issue of vote theft, and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who “destroyed democracy”. To buttress his allegation, he cited data from a Karnataka constituency and said votes were deleted.