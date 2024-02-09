Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s son shot in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar’s son Abhishek Ghosalkar was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him here on Thursday evening, police said.



A `Facebook live’ video of the incident, which showed Abhishek, a former corporator, being shot in the abdomen and shoulder, went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area, said an official.

Abhishek was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment, he added.