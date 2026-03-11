Shiv Pratap Shukla sworn in as Telangana's fifth Guv

Hyderabad: Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as the fifth Governor of Telangana on Wednesday. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to Shukla at Lok Bhavan here. Shukla took oath in Telugu. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony. Shukla, who earlier served as the Himachal Pradesh Governor, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival here on Tuesday by Reddy. A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined the BJP in 1983 and was elected as MLA in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016. Shukla previously served as Union Minister of State for Finance. He succeeds Jishnu Dev Varma.