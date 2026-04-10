Shinde dismisses reports claiming Sena (UBT) MPs will join his Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday dismissed reports that MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) would join his party, terming them baseless.



In a statement, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said reports about a purported meeting between him and Sena (UBT) MPs were mischievous.

“Rumours are being spread that Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs will split and join the Shiv Sena. These rumours are baseless. The only purpose of this is to create sensation,” Shinde said.

His statement came amid reports that Shinde held a secret meeting with Sena (UBT) MPs in Thane. There has been a buzz that a section of Sena (UBT) will split to join the Shinde-led Sena.

The Sena (UBT) has ten Members of Parliament (MPs). This includes nine members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

In 2022, Shinde led a rebellion within the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership with a group of MLAs. He subsequently got the party’s name and its bow-and-arrow symbol.

While Shinde’s Shiv Sena is a partner in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, Uddhav’s Sena (UBT) is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi.