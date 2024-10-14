Shinde announces toll waiver for light motor vehicles at 5 toll booths for entry into Mumbai

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai. The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said. The state cabinet also approved a proposal to name Maharashtra State Skills University after the late Ratan Tata.

The veteran industrialist died in a Mumbai hospital at age 86 on October 9. Maharashtra State Skills University, located in Mumbai, was established in 2022. It offers a wide range of degree and diploma programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.