Shimla’s Ridge gets Virbhadra Singh’s statue

Shimla: The memories and legacy of six-time Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh came alive on Monday at Shimla’s historic Ridge Maidan, as thousands gathered to pay emotional tributes to the towering leader fondly remembered as “Raja Sahib.”

The Ridge, decked out in vibrant hues reflecting the Congress spirit and adorned with hundreds of flags bearing his image, became a sea of emotions as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi unveiled a nine-foot-tall statue of Virbhadra Singh. The event fulfilled a long-cherished dream of his son, Vikramaditya Singh, the state’s Public Works minister, and of countless admirers of the late leader.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, party in-charge Rajni Patil, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, MPs Rajeev Shukla and Dipendra Hooda, and HPCC President Pratibha Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh, who also heads the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation, personally supervised the event’s preparations, turning the occasion into both a show of strength and a heartfelt tribute to his father. “He often said that the foremost responsibility of a leader is to win the people’s confidence and treat them as his own family — a belief he lived by every single day,” said Vikramaditya amid an emotionally charged atmosphere punctuated by chants of “Raja Sahib Amar Rahe.”

The statue has been installed beside that of Y.S. Parmar, Himachal’s first Chief Minister, popularly known as the Himachal Nirmata (Architect of Himachal). While Parmar is credited with the creation of the state, Virbhadra Singh is now widely regarded as the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh.

Virbhadra Singh’s long political career, which began in the early 1960s, spanned over five decades and included six terms as Chief Minister, as well as roles as Union Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president. He had first taken office as CM on April 8, 1983, and was the sitting MLA from Arki at the time of his death in 2021.

His tenure is remembered for landmark decisions — from banning the felling of green trees for apple boxes and curbing forest mafia operations to enacting a law against religious conversions despite opposition from the party high command.

A photo exhibition showcasing his political journey was also organised at the Ridge. The statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar of Noida—assisted by his son Anil Sutar—was completed at a cost of about Rs 30 lakh, according to officials of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The Ridge is already home to statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.