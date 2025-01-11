Shimla’s iconic town hall building to be ‘High End cafe’ soon

Shimla:The long-awaited decision on the future use of Shimla’s iconic Town Hall building has finally come.

One of the hill station’s most photographed landmarks, the heritage building will soon house a high-end café. The Himachal Pradesh High Court has cleared the way for reopening of this commercial venture, which was closed down abruptly ,a year back by the court itself.

Nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Shimla, the historic Town Hall has long been awaiting its use to stop natural decaying of the property, un-utilised because of conflict between protecting the heritage and it’s real-time utilisation by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, which owns the property, and also been manning its affairs—where offices of Shimla’s Mayor and deputy Mayor are located, on upper floor.

This commercial venture promises to blend the rich legacy of Shimla with a modern, chic dining experience, offering both locals and tourists a unique opportunity to savor the town’s charm in an entirely new way.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has vacated the stay on its operation, marking a path for the

Municipal Corporation (MC) of Shimla to revert the place as high-end café .

A division bench of the comprising Justice Trilok Chauhan and Justice Rakesh Kaithla on Thursday cleared the decks for High End café when petitioner withdrew their plea opposing the café.