‘Shimla winter carnival event poses threat to The Ridge’

Shimla: Amidst the ongoing 10-day Shimla Winter Carnival, an event aimed at boosting tourism, former Mayor and environmentalist Tikender Singh Panwar has raised concerns over potential risks to The Ridge, the venue for the grand celebration.

He has urged the organizers, particularly the Shimla Municipal Corporation and District Administration, to address these safety issues about the 140-yr water storage tank beneath the stage erected for the performers.

In a letter written to State’s Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, former mayor said he was not opposed to holding of such an event but why the organisers did not address the serious threat perception about holding such an event that would result in a disaster.

“The disaster element of holding it at the Ridge should not be missed out” he pointed out.

Panwar said that the Ridge water tank is now more than 140 years old. This tank was constructed without using an ounce of cement and only lime and mortar was used. The total storage capacity of the tank is 10 lac gallons of water.

Since, there is no reinforcement in the tank and now during the last few decades, cracks have started appearing in the tank. “There is a standard procedure in maintenance of the tank and it has been kept in a ‘very highly vulnerable’ zone in the Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment of the town” he reminded.

This was precisely because of these factors that no activity was allowed on the Ridge Water tank that may cause further accentuating of the vulnerability.

Making a reference to a study report he said “Earthquake induced ground failure can be expected along the northern slopes of the ridge, i.e., in Lakkar Bazaar and along the drainage channels. Northern slopes (Snowdown Hospital Area) of the Ridge have already experienced subsidence since 1971 and are still considered as ‘sinking zone’ extending from Scandal Point to Lakkar Bazaar, including the Old City Bus Stand, Idgah, Longwood, Ruldu Bhatta and adjoining areas.” This has come from the geological scientists of the country.

Of late, The Ridge has become a spectacle of optics for everyone, right from the government, political parties, religious and social organisations, almost everyone wants to exhibit on The Ridge, without realizing the risks involved in such functions.

Recently, the Fire department was running its heavy water tankers on the Ridge. Before that, there was an AIDS function planned, thankfully the trucks that were supposed to deliver the construction material created an outrage and the function was shifted to Peterhof.

There have been repeated reminders from the Himachal Pradesh High Court and even from the state government through GOs for no activity at the Ridge..

Panwar said the state High Court, its previous judgments had already laid down that no activity that enhances the vulnerability should be allowed there. There is also a government order of 2007 that clearly emphasised that no activity within 100 metres, like allowing sale or using Ridge for commercial purposes should be allowed.