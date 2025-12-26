Shimla to host state women entrepreneurs meet on Jan 4

Shimla: To strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and promote inclusive industrial development across the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to hold a state-level Women Entrepreneurs Networking Meet on January 4 in Shimla.

The meet is part of the three-day HIM-MSME Fest 2026, which will begin on January 3. The Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, will inaugurate the event.

Providing details, an official spokesman said the empowerment of women as entrepreneurs is a top priority for the state government. The women-led enterprises significantly contribute to employment generation, economic growth, and social empowerment. The networking meet is designed to address key growth challenges faced by women entrepreneurs while providing institutional support for business expansion and sustainability.

The event will bring together women entrepreneurs and collectives from all districts of Himachal Pradesh, offering a platform for interaction with national-level ecosystem partners, industry experts, financial institutions, and peer entrepreneurs.

The Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside senior dignitaries from state and central government organisations. The program features expert sessions, panel discussions, and best practice sharing, with special focus on improving access to finance, market linkages, and mentorship.

He asserted that by facilitating direct engagement among entrepreneurs, sector experts, ecosystem partners, and financial institutions, the state government seeks to bridge information gaps, strengthen peer networks and foster a supportive entrepreneurial environment. This will aid the transition of women-led ventures from household-based micro-enterprises to scalable businesses, enhancing their role in Himachal Pradesh’s mountain economy.

The spokesperson reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to building an enabling ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, ensuring their active participation in the state’s industrial and economic progress.