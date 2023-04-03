Shimla MC polls on May 2, result on 4

Shimla: The 100-day-long Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government is all set to face its first political test in Shimla—the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, a state that had returned the Congress to power in the 2022 poll.



Shimla Municipal Corporation – one of the country’s oldest Urban local bodies will go to polls on May 2.

The results of the poll will be declared on May 4.

The Municipal Corporation elections are going to be held on the party symbol this time.

The State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the municipal elections, which is currently under an Administrator as the term of the earlier body had expired in May 2022.

The BJP government, which was in power and also was preparing for the state assembly elections could not conduct the polls due to disputes on the demarcation of the new wards.

The number of wards was raised to 41 by the BJP government which has now been reversed to 34 by the Congress government.

Only two days back, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi, who is also the administrator for the superseded civic body had issued the reservation roster.

Fifty per cent of the wards are reserved for women.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the final voter list will be released on April 6.

The hearing of all the objections and claims regarding voter lists has been completed. The process of municipal elections will begin in the capital on April 13.

The process of filing nomination papers will also start on April 13.

Candidates have been given three days to file nominations. Candidates will be able to withdraw their names on April 21. The final list of candidates along with the party symbol will also be released on the same day in the evening.

The polling will be held on May 2 and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Shimla Municipal Corporation will get a new house after about 11 months.

The municipal elections held in the year 2017 were not conducted on the party symbol. Due to this, there was a lot of confusion regarding the claim in many wards.

The BJP had won the Shimla Municipal corporation in 2017 ahead of the state assembly polls which also went in the BJP’s favour.

Many believe this time it’s going to be a big test for Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu whose government completed 100 days in power only some days back.

The opposition BJP has already started its exercise at the party level for the Municipal poll and had appointed former minister Sukhram Chaudhary as the party in charge of the campaign.