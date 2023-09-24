Shimla International Film Festival: CM stresses on production of regional films

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 9th International Film Festival of Shimla at the historic Gaiety theatre on Friday evening in which filmmakers from 20 countries and 22 states of India are participating.



International filmmakers from the United States, Belgium, Iran, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Turkey, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Italy, Poland, Argentina, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, France and Dubai will bring their cinematic creations to the global stage. The festival will conclude on September 24.

While addressing the film fraternity on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the gathering was a mix of cultures, perspectives and a blend of voices from 20 countries and all over India and highlighted the crucial role that films play in reflecting the essence of the society. “I never miss an opportunity to indulge in watching films whenever my schedule permits,” said he adding that movies offer a much-needed escape from the rigors of daily life and can be a source of solace and recreation.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making efforts to encourage the ‘Pahari’ language in the state and stressed regional film productions. He said that the International Film Festival of Shimla stands as a significant event for the state, forging a stronger bond between Himachal Pradesh and the global film community. Through the medium of cinema, we extend our culture, principles, and narratives to the world, he said.

The Chief Minister also released the festival booklet on the occasion. He also witnessed the film ‘Roya’ screened during the inaugural session. “We are thrilled to announce the 9th edition of our International Film Festival, an event that brings together filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles to celebrate the universal language of cinema,” said Pushp Raj Thakur, Festival Director. This year, we have received a record number of entries from around the world. Around 107 selected films will be screened.

There are 38 films in the international category, 64 films in the National category and five films in the state category. Of these, 68 films will be screened in Gaiety theatre during the three days film festival. The awards will be given in each category to best film in feature, short, animation and documentary film.