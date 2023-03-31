Shimla IGMC to have PET CT facility, CM Sukhu lays foundation stone

Shimla: The In a first move to bring in world-class technologies in the healthcare sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday laid the foundation stone for the first PET Block at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.



The project will involve a cost of Rs 45.68 crore including Rs 21 crore for the single Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT machine, Rs 9 crore for the photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) CT machine and Rs 15.68 crore for civil works.

Indira Gandhi medical college is the state’s premium health institution. Only some days back, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new OPD block of the IGMC hospital for the benefit of the patients.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The government is committed to provide world-class facilities to patients within the state which will go a long way in saving their money and time. Once the PET block is completed it would facilitate in the detection of cancer, response and follow-up, besides benefits to cardiology, psychiatry, urology and other departments.”

The PET block would be a three-story building with modern amenities for patients, doctors, and paramedical staff besides parking space for about 50 vehicles, he added.