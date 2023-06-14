Shimla: Bishop Cotton School boys to visit UK on 10-day cultural tour

shimla: Thirty four boys from Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla are all set to visit the United Kingdom on a ten day cultural tour from next week June 29. The group will be accompanied by staff members as well as Old Cottonian and local historian Raaja Bhasin who will deliver talks to British students about the history of BCS and Shimla.

The group will visit two renowned schools in the UK: Rugby and Marlborough College. These institutions have historical links with BCS as Bishop Cotton taught there before coming to India.

As part of their visit, the boys will be visiting Shakespeare’s birthplace and then attend a performance of one of his plays at ‘Globe Theatre’ in London. They will also be visiting the historic cities of Bath and Bristol as well as the iconic landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament and Lord’s Cricket Ground. They will also attend a talk at Oxford on the admission process. A former student of Oxford, BCS Director Simon Weale said: “The boys are thrilled to be visiting the UK and I am looking forward to showing them the best my country has to offer.”

The boys will perform Indian dance and drama for their hosts, including a street play performed in traditional Indian style about ‘Incredible India’ and traditional and modern Indian dances from Bollywood, Himachal and Rajasthan.