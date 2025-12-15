Shillong: Assam Rifles hosts fifth edition of Half-Marathon

SHILLONG: Assam Rifles on Saturday successfully organised the fifth instalment of the Assam Rifles Half-Marathon 2025, held at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong, reiterating their commitment to promoting fitness and national integration through the great Fit India Movement.

Initially organised in the year 2021, the annual marathon event has gradually gained momentum. This year, the event saw fervent responses from all over the nation, with more than 3,000 runners from 26 states, along with two Union territories, taking active participation in the event. This event is a true reflection of unity in diversity with an emphasis on health concerns.

This event was organised amidst the beautiful East Khasi Hills background, with distances of 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. These events were named Cloud Chase (21 km), Pine Path (10 km), and Crystal Stream (5 km). While the 21 km event was begun by the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, and Vibha Lakhera, President of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association, the other two events were begun by senior officers of Assam Rifles along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited delegates.

A total of 3,038 runners participated in the event, including 559 in the half marathon event, 1,502 in the 10 km running event, and 977 in the 5 km running event. Participants were given medals, certificates, and T-shirts as mementos. Monetary prizes amounting to Rs 20 lakh were given to 48 runners in various categories, along with other consolation prizes.