Shift tribal students from 'unfit' govt school to safe premises in Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Kerala Minister O R Kelu to shift the tribal students of an "unfit" government school in Wayanad to a safe institution within the district. The Congress MP asked Kelu, the state Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, to reconsider the decision to relocate them to a school in the neighbouring district of Kannur. Priyanka, the MP from Wayanad constituency, claimed that the government's decision could lead to many of the students dropping out of school as their families do not have the resources to travel all the way to Kannur to visit them. She was referring to the state government's decision to relocate the students of Government Ashram High School at Thirunelli here to the New Model Residential School at Aralam in Kannur district. The Congress MP said that all of the students of Ashram High School are from the Paniya and Adiya tribal communities who were living in the institution's hostel in "inhumane and dangerous conditions".

"The health and sanitation facilities provided for the girls are shockingly inadequate and need immediate upgradation... I believe that the Scheduled Tribe Development Department now plans to move them to the New Model Residential School at Aralam. "I am apprehensive that this decision will cause many of them to drop out of school altogether," she said in her letter to Kelu. Priyanka said that most of the students were from Wayanad and many of them have expressed their unwillingness to be relocated to a place that is relatively far from their homes. She further said that these students have excelled both academically and in sports despite the challenges they have faced. "They have risen from adversity and shown their determination to make the most of the shamefully meagre facilities they have been provided for an education. "They are role models not just for the Paniya and Adiya communities, but for young girls all over India. It is our duty to support them and fulfil their legitimate demand for quality education close to their homes," Priyanka said in her letter. She urged Kelu to reconsider the decision to move them and suggested that they be shifted to a suitable premises within the hill district. "Student safety and educational continuity should determine the choice of location for the premises of the new school," she said. In the meantime, urgent works must be undertaken at the current premises to upgrade it and provide the required facilities, she said in her letter. The Ashram School was declared unfit by the Public Works Department.