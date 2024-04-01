Sheyphali B Sharan named PIB’s Principal DG

New Delhi: Senior Indian Information Service officer Sheyphali B Sharan on Monday assumed charge as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau and the spokesperson of the government.A 1990-batch officer, Sharan succeeds Manish Desai, who superannuated as principal director general of PIB.

In a distinguished career spanning over thirty years, she has held key roles overseeing media publicity for various ministries as a PIB officer and has served in pivotal positions within the Ministries of Finance, Health and Family Welfare, and Information and Broadcasting. Furthermore, she has undertaken significant responsibilities under the Central Staffing Scheme, serving as Director in the Ministry of Health (Department of Traditional Systems of Medicine/AYUSH) from 2002 to 2007, and in the Ministry of Finance from 2013 to 2017. Sharan is the first female officer to lead the PIB since the Narendra Modi government assumed power in 2014, and the fifth woman to assume this role since Neelam Kapoor, Deepak Sandhu, Shakuntala Mahawal, and N J Krishna.