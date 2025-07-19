‘Sher’ takes guard: India’s home-built AK-203 rifles to power army’s frontlines

Amethi: India is entering a new era of military preparedness with the induction of the AK-203 assault rifle, a state-of-the-art weapon now being manufactured domestically in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Branded as ‘Sher’ (Lion) in India, this modern firearm blends the rugged legacy of the Kalashnikov series with indigenous production and is poised to replace the decades-old INSAS rifles currently in use by the armed forces.

The AK-203 is capable of firing 700 rounds per minute and has an effective range of 800 metres, making it a formidable weapon for both border deployment and internal security operations.

The rifles are being produced under a joint venture between India’s Ordnance Factory Board and Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport, under the banner of Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL).

With a production contract worth Rs 5,200 crore, the IRRPL is expected to supply over six lakh rifles to the Indian Army. So far, nearly 48,000 rifles have already been delivered. IRRPL CEO Major General SK Sharma said that another 7,000 rifles will be dispatched in the coming weeks, followed by 15,000 more by December. The full order is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

Lighter, more compact, and deadlier than its predecessor, the AK-203 features a 7.62x39 mm cartridge, compared to the 5.56x45 mm rounds used in the INSAS rifles. The weapon weighs just 3.8 kilograms and can hold 30 rounds in its magazine. Its frame measures 705 mm without the buttstock, significantly shorter than the 960 mm length of the INSAS, offering greater mobility in close-combat scenarios.

The ‘Sher’ has been engineered for high performance in extreme conditions, from Himalayan cold to desert heat.