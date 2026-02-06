Shelter Homes and ABC centres to curb the menace of stray dogs

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken serious cognizance of the issue of stray dogs and the rising incidents of dog bites across the state. Taking firm and concrete steps on this matter linked to public safety, the state government has accelerated the process of setting up Dog Shelter Homes and Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres in municipal corporations and district headquarters.

At the government level, priority is being given to simultaneous progress in land identification, budget allocation, and project approval. It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court has issued guidelines in this regard.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government’s clear objective is to resolve the stray dog problem in a humane, scientific, and permanent manner. The government believes that with an effective system of Dog Shelter Homes and ABC Centres, public safety will be ensured on one hand, and animal welfare will be strengthened on the other.

In the areas under municipal corporations, Dog Shelter Homes will be developed along with already operational or proposed ABC centres. Each municipal corporation has been directed to provide suitable land and complete all necessary administrative formalities at the earliest.

The government has clarified that the entire process is being carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and animal welfare standards.

The Yogi government has instructed that a separate Detailed Project Report (DPR) be prepared for the Dog Shelter Homes. According to the proposals received, the estimated cost per shelter home ranges from ₹470 lakh to ₹531 lakh. The DPR includes all key aspects such as the capacity of the shelter home, infrastructure, veterinary facilities, food supply, cleanliness, security arrangements, and the deployment of trained staff.

At the government level, these DPRs have been granted in-principle approval, and the next phase of the process has now begun as per Supreme Court directions.

According to the progress report, in the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation area, land has been identified for a Dog Shelter Home in village Maur Uparhat, tehsil Soraon.

In Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the proposal regarding land availability has already been approved by the Executive Board. Information is also being collected from other municipal corporations so that a uniform system can be implemented throughout the state.

Work is also progressing rapidly for the establishment of ABC Centres and Shelter Homes at district headquarters. In Lalitpur, 12.182 hectares, in Hardoi, 0.2 hectare, in Bulandshahr, 2000 square meters, and in Fatehpur, 0.769 hectare of land has been identified for ABC centres and Dog Shelter Homes. As soon as information is received from the remaining districts, land identification and project approval will be completed there as well.