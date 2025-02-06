Sheikh Noorul Hassan appointed as leader of NPP legislative party in Manipur

Imphal: National Peoples' Party has appointed Kshetrigao MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan as the leader of its legislative party in the Manipur assembly, a statement said on Thursday.

The appointment was made as MLA Kayisii, who was the leader of the NPP legislative party in Manipur, died recently.

In view of the untimely demise of Kayisii, the NPP has chosen Hassan as the leader of its legislative party in Manipur, party president Conrad K Sangma said in the statement.

The party's interim state president Y Joykumar Singh also appointed Hassan as the working president of NPP Manipur until further orders.

Last year, the NPP with seven MLAs in Manipur withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh government.