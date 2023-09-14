Haryana CM launches ‘Mukhyamantri

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched four portals on Wednesday in an effort to keep the focus on e-governance.The portals launched were ‘Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana’, e-Bhoomi portal, No-Litigation Policy-2023 portal and HMJIS portal in place of the already launched e-Rav-ana portal. Among the portals launched was ‘Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana,’ which aims to give every person belonging to the economically weaker section a roof over their head.

Khattar said that under this scheme, flats would be built in Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat and Faridabad, while other cities would offer both plot and flat options. The scheme would be implemented by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. The new e-Bhoomi portal aims to ease the process of pur-chasing land for the development of government projects with the consent of the land owners. Besides the launch of portals, he also disbursed Rs 12.38 crore directly to the bank accounts of 563 beneficiaries under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU).

