SHAURYA VAN PROJECT | Yogi, Rajnath plant saplings at BrahMos facility in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence minister Rajnath Singh took part in a plantation drive at the BrahMos facility in Bhatgaon here on Saturday.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign, both leaders planted Rudraksha saplings to symbolise environmental responsibility and devotion to nature. The plantation drive was part of the creation of a 30-acre green belt developed by the state Forest Department at the site.

The newly established green zone, named ‘Shaurya Van’ (Forest of Valour), has already seen the plantation of around 20,000 saplings. The initiative aims to embody the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, symbolically linking the spirit of defence with environmental sustainability. Defence minister Singh praised the forest-environment initiative in Uttar Pradesh, carried out under the guidance of CM Adityanath.

The Chief Minister and the Defence minister, while inspecting the Shaurya Van, praised the plantation efforts by the department. The CM also directed officials to expand its scale and scope further.

Divisional Forest Officer Sitanshu Pandey said that the Shaurya Van has been set up to celebrate the valour of the Indian Army through symbols like BrahMos and Operation Sindoor. He added that additional plantations will be undertaken as more land becomes available.