Shattered arrogance of ‘dictator’: Cong after govt wins trust vote

NEW DELHI: Soon after the JMM-Congress coalition government of Champai Soren won the trust vote, the Congress on Monday said Jharkhand has shattered the arrogance of the “dictator” and truth has won by defeating the conspiracies of the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP tried to topple the coalition government in Jharkhand as the chief minister was a tribal.

“Want to congratulate all alliance MLAs, (Champai) Soren ji as that they stopped the BJP-RSS conspiracy and protected the government of the poor,” Gandhi said.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh that “the operation lotus of the BJP has been unsuccessful.” “This government will survive the remaining term of one year and we will go to the people of Jharkhand for a renewed mandate based on the work that we have done,” Ramesh said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Jharkhand has given a big blow to the conspiratorial plans of Modi-Shah.”